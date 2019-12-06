 

High court suspends Tshwane council's decision to remove mayor, speaker pending urgent application

2019-12-06 17:48

Jeanette Chabalala

Stevens Mokgalapa. (Photo by Morapedi Mashashe)

Stevens Mokgalapa. (Photo by Morapedi Mashashe)

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has suspended all the resolutions passed by the Tshwane council on Thursday.

 This includes: 

- The appointment of a new speaker. 

- The passing of a motion of no confidence in the speaker and removing her from office. 

- The passing of a motion of no confidence in the mayor and removing him from office. 

The court ordered the parties to submit their answering affidavits on December 10 and replying affidavits should be filed on December 12. 

This after the DA lodged a court application in a bid to challenge a decision by the Tshwane special council, saying the processes to remove Speaker Katlego Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on Thursday night were unlawful.

The application will be heard on December 17.

On Thursday evening, Mokgalapa was removed as mayor through a successful motion of no confidence during a special council sitting. 

About 111 councillors voted in favour of the motion. In protest, DA councillors did not cast their votes, News24 earlier reported.

The DA was dealt another blow after Mathebe was removed from the council also through a motion of no confidence.

READ: Legality of special Tshwane council meeting in question after election of acting speaker

In a statement issued on Friday, DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said: "The DA is horrified by the scene that unfolded in the council which resembled nothing short of a coup."   

"ANC and EFF councillors were joined in an illegal power grab and that led to the meeting descending into absolute chaos."

News24 earlier reported Mathebe's recusal, because the motion involved her, was met with anger from both the ANC and EFF. 

Councillors protested against the recusal because they were not happy with Zweli Khumalo taking over as speaker. 

At least two scuffles between different parties also broke out as councillors disagreed over who should replace Mathebe as speaker. 

"Observers must have thought they were no longer in South Africa but in a banana republic," Moodey said. 

"What occurred is an outrage and an attack on our hard-fought democracy. The DA will not allow this coalition of corruption to reverse the three years of good work done by the DA-led administration in the City of Tshwane."

Read more on:    da  |  stevens mokgalapa  |  tshwane  |  politics
