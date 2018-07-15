High food prices and VAT causing Cyril Ramaphosa to feel the pressure

President Cyril Ramaphosa might be strong-armed to revise
the budget presented by then finance minister Malusi Gigaba earlier this year,
as alliance partners fight to reduce the burden on the poor caused by
increasing fuel prices and the VAT rise.
However, after a number of ministers made presentations to
the alliance council this week, it became clear that legislative limitations
are proving a difficulty in coming up with workable solutions, despite
Ramaphosa promising to come up with a set of measures to mitigate the tough
economic situation.
The alliance, ANC, SA Communist Party (SACP) and union
federation Cosatu will meet for the second time on Monday to consider options
and their effect on the economy.
SACP second secretary-general Solly Mapaila said the
president, as the executive authority of the state in terms of the
Constitution, should use his powers.
"We want to explore every other thing possible and see
what the effect will be in that regard."
Mapaila said various proposals had come out of the meeting
and would have to be filtered into the medium-term budget framework around
September and October.
'People are up in arms'
"When that process starts, it must take into account
our input on VAT and its effect on the poor. In terms of the law, you can’t
reverse the fuel levy, including the VAT, because it is a legislative process.
Unfortunately, you need the minister of finance to give another budget speech
to reverse that.
"It might happen only in the next budget but there is a
sense of urgency because people are up in arms," Mapaila said.
Ramaphosa could be prevailed upon to force Finance Minister
Nhlanhla Nene to table a medium-term budget policy statement revising the
fiscal framework for the country in the current financial year and in proposals
for the next three years.
The other legislative instruments that would enable such
flexibility in times of crisis could even result in a national budget
adjustment.
Mapaila said it was clear from presentations at the alliance
meeting that there were legislative limitations which needed to be considered
after weighing up various options.
Nene said a particular percentage of the petrol levy was not
merely for the benefit of roads through the road accident fund, but it was also
channelled through the fiscus to address some of the many urgent social needs
of the country.
Nene was one of at least four ministers who had to present
and be interrogated about the financial standing of the country, including a
rundown on the taxation process and laws in totality.
Decisive intervention
Echoing Mapaila’s sentiments was Cosatu president Sdumo
Dlamini, who said only a decisive intervention by the ANC-led government was
what should come out of these talks.
"Clearly on our side there is an acceptance that this
[financial strain] thing is biting. It could escalate into problems because it
seems people are mobilising themselves to fight fuel hikes. Which is why we, as
Cosatu, must fight. There should be other means put in place not to mitigate
but to really intervene decisively."
Dlamini said the country should consider looking for other
alternatives instead of relying on the expensive oil cartel Opec.
"If we continue to get that [oil] from where we are
getting it then we shall remain in this situation. What is alarming is that
[the people have not reacted in this way before]. The is the first time ... so
we don’t know what the real trigger is."
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe talked about independent power
producer contracts he recently signed despite much opposition from Cosatu,
which warned of a looming jobs bloodshed in coal mines and other secondary
sectors.
Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan briefed the
meeting on the country’s ailing state-owned enterprises and Mineral Resources
Minister Gwede Mantashe focused on the draft mining charter that aims to
transform the sector.
Mapaila said the idea was "to get a better
understanding of where the situation is in terms of the economy and that’s why
we invited all those ministers. We wanted to understand fully in terms of any
decision that we take."