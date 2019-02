A high-ranking Cape Town police, officer accused of raping a woman he allegedly threatened to arrest for sex work on Friday, made his first appearance in the local magistrate's court.

The 57-year-old man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charge, was arrested on Thursday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the 45-year-old complainant alleged that last Sunday the suspect pulled up next to her in a "big car" in First Avenue, Boston, in Bellville.

"The driver of this vehicle identified himself as a police official and he told her that he could arrest her for prostitution. The victim was forced to give the suspect [oral sex] if she doesn't want to be arrested. [She] complied," Dlamini said.

"The suspect, who is a police officer, was arrested by SAPS (South African Police Service) after he was pointed out by the victim while lodging the complaint at the police station."

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the police officer's arrest.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the officer appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday. The matter was postponed to March 25.

The suspect remains in custody.

