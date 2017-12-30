High speed chase nets R80k worth of dagga

Port Alfred – A high-speed chase between Port Alfred and
Kenton-on-Sea in the early hours of Friday morning ended with police recovering
11 bags full of dagga valued at over R80 000.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said
members of the Port Alfred K9 unit had received information that two VW Polos,
travelling on the R72 from the direction of East London towards Port Elizabeth,
were possibly transporting dagga.
Govender said the police officers had spotted the vehicles
passing the Rosehill Mall and tried to stop them, but the vehicles sped on.
"A high-speed chase ensued, and members of the Port
Alfred SAPS managed to stop one vehicle at the Kenton-on-Sea crossing, whilst
the second vehicle continued and blatantly disregarded the instruction by the
members to stop."
Govender said the police were however able to stop the
second vehicle, roughly 35kms from where it the chase had started.
A search operation of the first vehicle did not turn up
anything, but on searching the second vehicle, nine bags of dagga were found in
the boot and a further two bags were found behind the seats inside the vehicle.
She said in total 26.8kg of dagga with a street value of R80
400 was seized.
"Two males aged 32 and 40 were arrested and face
charges of dealing in dagga. The suspects will appear in the Port Alfred
Magistrates court on Tuesday," she said.