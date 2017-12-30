High speed chase nets R80k worth of dagga

Port Alfred – A high-speed chase between Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea in the early hours of Friday morning ended with police recovering 11 bags full of dagga valued at over R80 000.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said members of the Port Alfred K9 unit had received information that two VW Polos, travelling on the R72 from the direction of East London towards Port Elizabeth, were possibly transporting dagga.

Govender said the police officers had spotted the vehicles passing the Rosehill Mall and tried to stop them, but the vehicles sped on.

"A high-speed chase ensued, and members of the Port Alfred SAPS managed to stop one vehicle at the Kenton-on-Sea crossing, whilst the second vehicle continued and blatantly disregarded the instruction by the members to stop."

Govender said the police were however able to stop the second vehicle, roughly 35kms from where it the chase had started.

A search operation of the first vehicle did not turn up anything, but on searching the second vehicle, nine bags of dagga were found in the boot and a further two bags were found behind the seats inside the vehicle.

She said in total 26.8kg of dagga with a street value of R80 400 was seized.

"Two males aged 32 and 40 were arrested and face charges of dealing in dagga. The suspects will appear in the Port Alfred Magistrates court on Tuesday," she said.