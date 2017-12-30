 

High speed chase nets R80k worth of dagga

2017-12-30 10:06

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Dagga seized by police (Supplied, Eastern Cape police)

Dagga seized by police (Supplied, Eastern Cape police)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Alfred – A high-speed chase between Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea in the early hours of Friday morning ended with police recovering 11 bags full of dagga valued at over R80 000.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said members of the Port Alfred K9 unit had received information that two VW Polos, travelling on the R72 from the direction of East London towards Port Elizabeth, were possibly transporting dagga.

Govender said the police officers had spotted the vehicles passing the Rosehill Mall and tried to stop them, but the vehicles sped on.

"A high-speed chase ensued, and members of the Port Alfred SAPS managed to stop one vehicle at the Kenton-on-Sea crossing, whilst the second vehicle continued and blatantly disregarded the instruction by the members to stop."

Govender said the police were however able to stop the second vehicle, roughly 35kms from where it the chase had started.

A search operation of the first vehicle did not turn up anything, but on searching the second vehicle, nine bags of dagga were found in the boot and a further two bags were found behind the seats inside the vehicle.

She said in total 26.8kg of dagga with a street value of R80 400 was seized.

"Two males aged 32 and 40 were arrested and face charges of dealing in dagga. The suspects will appear in the Port Alfred Magistrates court on Tuesday," she said.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  narcotics  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Register now to get your matric results

2017-11-28 10:30

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

Top 10 global football transfers

Here is a list of the all-time top 10 global transfers (in euros)

 
 

You won't want to miss...

New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, December 29 2017-12-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 