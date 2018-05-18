 

Higher education getting ready for 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' - Pandor

2018-05-18 08:46

Jan Gerber

Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor, visiting an exhibition from the higher education sector before delivering her budget vote. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor, visiting an exhibition from the higher education sector before delivering her budget vote. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) is gearing itself up for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor on Thursday in her budget speech said she intends to set up a multi-sectoral task team to advise the higher education sector on how it should take up the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"In 2017 my colleague, Minister (Blade) Nzimande, referred to the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. More recently, Professor (Tshilidzi) Marwala, the new vice-chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, has written of the transformative potential of the various elements that are identified as part of the technological revolution that is happening right before our eyes," she said at a press briefing before her budget vote debate.

ALSO READ: Here's how many billions government has unlocked for free higher education

"It is vital for DHET to devote dedicated attention to these changes and their implications for our universities, colleges and community education and training.

"I intend to set up a multi-sectoral task team to investigate what is being done in research, teaching and outreach and how emerging technologies are being used to enhance our capabilities in our sector."

She said she was aware that several universities had invested in research areas that explore boundaries beyond our current understanding of a range of processes and technologies.

"Significant investments have been made in nanotechnology, new approaches to agricultural technology, bioinformatics, and other fields. We must ensure we build on these early developments and provide the necessary support in terms of skills and research funding."

More work necessary at undergraduate level

In her speech, she said: "We're in the age of the pervasive influence of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence and need responsive skills and development research focus and investment to benefit fully."

At the press briefing, she said the task team would look into what South Africa was doing in terms of research and skills production.

"I suspect that what we are going to probably find is that we're fairly well-invested at the postgraduate level, but that there might be a lot more that we should be doing at an undergraduate level.

ALSO READ: Free higher education an opportunity for change and empowerment – Pandor

"Hopefully, through this task team we will be able to give an indication to these institutions that we are responsible for what we will do to support them to respond effectively to the opportunities and challenges posed by these new developments."

She said there was a need to be responsive to the Fourth Industrial Revolution's range of technologies, not only for their influence in the scientific domain but in society as well.

"And that readiness has to be institutional, but also human resource readiness.

"So it really brings my science and technology background very much into the DHET space," said Pandor, whose previous portfolio was science and technology.

Read more on:    naledi pandor  |  education  |  technology

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist is a cop

2018-05-18 08:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Lekota calls for state-owned land to be used before expropriation
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:50 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bishopscourt 09:45 AM
Road name: Rhodes Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 