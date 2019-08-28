Hijacked truck recovered with R3m booze untouched

A hijacked truck carrying booze which was later recovered with the loot. (Supplied)

Police have recovered a hijacked truck carrying R3.4m worth of alcohol with the loot untouched.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the truck was hijacked around 15:00 on Tuesday on the Albertina Sisulu Road between Olifantsfontein and Irene.

"A white Scania truck towing two trailers containing beverages worth more than R3.4 milion, was stopped and hijacked by four male suspects on the side of the roadway. Two of the suspects posed as police officers and were dressed in police uniform," said Mokheseng.

The vehicle tracker was immediately activated by the truck driver and a tracking company in cooperation with an EMPD Specialised Task Team unit and the Winnie Mandela precinct officers responded.

"After the truck driver was overpowered by assailants who were about to drive off in a white 22m long Scania truck, the truck was cornered and Metro Police officers were shown a clean pair of heels by four male suspects.

"Two suspects managed to evade arrest and the other pair could not outrun the athletic officers. They were tackled to the ground and apprehended, at the corner of M57 and Nellmapius," he said.

Mokheseng said the truck was recovered with its cargo untouched.

The vehicle was later taken to the SAPS' Van Ryn's Deep pound for safe keeping.

He said the truck driver was unscathed and was only treated for shock by paramedics on site.

"A manhunt has been launched for the suspects who are at large."

The two men arrested, both 28-years-old, were taken to the Olifantsfontein police station and charged with motor vehicle hijacking.

They would appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon.

