Hijacker shot dead in Durban

Durban - A hijacker was shot dead and two accomplices arrested following a shoot out during an attempted hijacking in Esselen Cresent in Phoenix on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson, Major General Thulani Zwane, said four men, driving a Hyundai Accent, had attempted to hijack a man of his VW Polo at around 21:00.

"Members of the neighbourhood watch confronted the hijackers who shot at the civilians. The civilians returned fire and the highjackers drove away at high speed and crashed into a fence about 200 metres down the road," he said.

Zwane said the driver had died on the scene.

"Two suspects were arrested in the vehicle while the fourth suspect fled," he said.

He said the two arrested men were being guarded in hospital, as they had been injured in the crash.

Zwane said the Accent that the men were driving had been hijacked nearby on Tuesday, in Avelen Crescent.