Hijackers who drove off with couriered jewels and cellphones were nabbed after crashing during a high-speed escape attempt from the flying squad, police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the courier's van was hijacked by three gunmen in Sunbird Park, Kuils River, at 10:30 on Thursday.

The hijackers then moved the parcels from the courier van to their blue Corsa and took off with the loot.

Traut said the flying squad responded swiftly and, when they spotted the vehicle, gave chase.

Shots were exchanged between police and the hijackers, and the driver of the Corsa eventually lost control and crashed on the R300, a busy arterial route.

Traut said that a 34-year-old and 35-year-old were arrested.



The firearm used in the robbery, a Norinco 9mm with seven rounds of ammunition, was also recovered.



The third hijacker managed to get away, and one was admitted to hospital with injuries. The two will appear in the Kuils River Magistrate's Court soon.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Gang Unit found a 6.35 Baby Browning, and one round of ammunition and abalone valued at around R804 000 when they swooped on a home in Parow after a tip-off.

However, a suspect sped off in a silver Polo when the police arrived and managed to evade arrest.

That investigation continues.