Hiking, surfing and load shedding - South Africans give Roger Federer some tourism advice

Once Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announced he had touched down on African soil, it didn't take long for people to give him advice on places to visit, things to do, and the current state of the electricity grid.

Federer, who is currently in Namibia, is expected to land in Cape Town later on Wednesday ahead of his match against Spanish friend and great rival Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Nadal, meanwhile, is in Kuwait to open up a tennis academy.

Edwina Stellenboom suggested a whole itinerary for Federer on Facebook.

She said: "Oh, Roger, you are in my birthplace, Crawford, Cape Town, South Africa. Say hello to Table Mountain, surfers cove, The Brass Bell restaurant and Boulders Beach for me. You will love the cable car ride up Table Mountain (restaurant on top). When in Seapoint have a strawberry daquairie (sic) for me, you will love it. Cape Town is Magnificent."

Ryan Mac Roger said that Federer would never be lazy and take the cable car.

Instead, he envisaged the sportsman hiking all the way up Platteklip Gorge to get to the top, a breathtaking adventure that Federer would hopefully only attempt after his match at Cape Town stadium.

Federer and Nadal were invited by one safari company to enjoy a game drive in the Kruger National Park, on the house.

Charmaine Jansen suggested the pair head to Kwazulu-Natal.

"Durban is waiting for a visit, bring Rafa this way for the best surfing experience ever!" she said.

Gaynor Paynter reminded Federer to keep an eye on the lights. "You are about to find out what 'loadshedding' is (sic)," she said.

Another user Lesetja Mamabolo on Facebook quipped: "I hope they'll play during the day, otherwise eskom...."

And Sharkzin Terriz commented on Facebook: "Welcome to the mother land Roger I hope you enjoy your stay,"

Social media users also begged the tennis stars to visit other African countries, including Mozambique, Zambia and Ghana.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge