 

Hillbrow drug dealers nabbed with R1.5m worth of khat, cocaine

2019-10-11 20:55

Ntwaagae Seleka

Drugs confiscated in Hillbrow.

Drugs confiscated in Hillbrow. (Supplied)

The Hawks have arrested four alleged drug dealers and confiscated R1.5m worth of illicit substances on Friday.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 42, were arrested during a multi-disciplinary take-down operation.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the operation followed an intensive investigation in the province following a public outcry about the spread of drugs in the area.

Their investigations led to the arrest of the alleged kingpins in Gauteng.

"A joint team led by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team in collaboration with crime intelligence, the Limpopo tracking team, priority crime specialised investigation, provincial organised crime unit, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department special task force, Tracker South Africa and MAGMA security company pounced on the suspects at their flat in Hillbrow.  

"During the take-down, the police seized a sizeable amount of khat and cocaine with an estimated street value of more than R1.5m, two drug mixers, two scales, two laptops, and an undisclosed amount of cash," said Matimba.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Monday, They face charges of dealing in drugs.

Maluleke promised that more arrests could be expected pending the on-going investigation into the mushrooming of illegal drugs. 

