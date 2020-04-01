 

His life was a struggle until the end - Mokonyane on the death of ex-ANC leader Ignatius Jacobs

2020-04-01 17:10

Lizeka Tandwa

Ignatius Jacobs has died after battling three years of cancer.

Ignatius Jacobs has died after battling three years of cancer. (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC has confirmed former Luthuli House general manager and MEC Ignatius Jacobs has died. 

ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, who was with the family at the time, confirmed the news, saying Jacobs had been battling cancer for three years. 

"We have lost a great revolutionary. A comrade who grew up in the structures of the ANC - from underground politics to working at provincial level. To me, the loss is very great. He was a great friend and comrade and a very special person."

Jacobs was first appointed as education MEC in former Gauteng premier Mbazima Shilowa's cabinet. After that, he moved to the transport portfolio. He was also an adviser to Nomvula Mokonyane during her tenure as premier.

Shattered

An emotional Mokonyane told News24 she was shattered on hearing of Jacobs' death, saying he was a dear friend.

"I thought he fought his illness through, but I do believe there comes a time when your body gives in. Nash and I had become more than comrades. We have known each other from our youth days. We have known each other as detainees and underground operators." 

Mokonyane, who recalled their time in government, said the news of her friend's death came a year after her husband's death. "His life was a struggle until the end." 

Former ANC youth league president Lulu Johnson said Jacobs became ill after leaving Luthuli House. 

True cadre

"He is someone who was very strategic within the youth league as we were working together. Even as treasurer-general you would find him assisting at all levels, as a brother and at a political level.

"He was a true non-racialist cadre of the movement. We have lost a true cadre of the movement. What a sad day. The family might have to conduct the funeral but it will be on us to host a perfect and deserving farewell after the lockdown," Johnson said.

READ: Top officials endorsed ANC war room

Jacobs lost his position at Luthuli House in 2017 after allegations of a covert "war room" operation, aimed at sabotaging opposition parties' municipal election chances, surfaced.

Read more on:    anc  |  ignatius jacobs
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | SANDF vehicle overturns avoiding taxi driving on wrong side of the road

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Khayelitsha residents share lockdown concerns after first Covid-19 case
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 05:51 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
One person wins Daily Lotto jackpot draw 2020-03-31 21:54 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 