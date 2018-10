A high school teacher from East London has made history by being the first Fort Hare PhD student to write her thesis in isiXhosa, the Daily Dispatch reported.

This is a first in the university's 102-year history.

Nompumelelo Kapa, an isiXhosa teacher at Beaconhurst High School, received a doctorate in literature and philosophy at the university's Alice campus on Friday.

She told the Daily Dispatch that she was proud to have made history by writing her doctoral thesis in isiXhosa.

Sowetan quoted Kapa as saying: "We are talking about transforming and decolonising Africa, so isiXhosa should be considered and we also want to produce more isiXhosa writers, journalists, translators and others."

Kapa said isiXhosa had become stifled as a result of "people finding it fashionable to write and speak in other languages, especially English, and in the process losing their identity and roots and endangering our heritage".

Kapa's supervisor, Professor Nomsa Satyo, described Kapa's feat as a milestone, according to The Herald. "It is the first of its kind," Satyo said.

In April last year, Rhodes University student Hleze Kunju became the first PhD student to write a thesis in isiXhosa, according to IOL.

Kapa received wide praise on social media for her achievement.