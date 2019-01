Cape Town police have arrested a hitchhiker accused of robbing and killing the driver of a car who stopped and gave him a lift in Brackenfell this week.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that, on Monday around 23:15, a 40-year-old man was shot dead along Frans Conradie Drive.

The driver of the vehicle had given the man a lift, but during the course of the drive, he was robbed and shot dead, police said.

The car crashed into a wall along the busy road and the shooter ran away.

The Daily Voice reported that three other passengers were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Detectives tracked down a 25-year-old man they suspect to have been involved in the shooting to Scottsville, a suburb not far away.

The man is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Friday to face a charge of murder.

