 

Hitman implicated in drug-related murders arrested in KZN

2017-12-28 19:32

Mxolisi Mngadi

Durban – A 36-year-old suspected hitman, implicated in several drug-related murders across Durban, has been arrested in Umgababa, south of Durban, police said on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday night for the carjacking and murder of Sthembiso Mcineka, 40, in Folweni, also south of Durban, in 2015.

He was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by eThekwini outer south cluster police and the head office stabilisation unit, said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said it is alleged that Mcineka was at his business premises at Folweni B section at about 19:00 on April 22, 2015, when he was attacked by unknown suspects who robbed him of his belongings.

"They stole his cash, cellphone and vehicle before they shot him. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and upper body and he was declared dead at the scene. Charges of murder and carjacking were opened for investigation at Folweni police station," she said.

Gwala said the police also proceeded to the Durban CBD where they arrested a 27-year-old suspect for possession of drugs on Mona Road.

"He was found in possession of four packets of tik, dagga and cash suspected to be the proceeds of drugs," she said.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa praised the team for apprehending the murder suspect who had been on the run since 2015.

"It is pleasing to note that more and more outstanding suspects are being arrested in terms of our festive season plan. Criminals should never enjoy the festive season and must remain behind bars so that law abiding citizens can be safe," he said.

