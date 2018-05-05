 

Hitmen reportedly hired to kill Supra Mahumapelo, says his office

2018-05-05 23:03

Mxolisi Mngadi

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. (Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse)

The office of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo said a case of conspiracy to commit murder has been opened after it received word about a plot to eliminate the embattled premier.

Brian Setswambung, from Mahumapelo's office, said Mahumapelo received the news about the plot to assassinate him on Saturday.

"The plot involves hiring hitmen who have already been paid R250 000 and are to be paid a balance after eliminating Mahumapelo," he claimed in a statement.

Setswambung said a case of conspiracy to commit murder has been opened at Mahikeng police station.

"This is one of several attempts at killing Mahumapelo with the last one involving a councillor in Mahikeng," he said.

News24 was unable to immediately get comment from the police on the matter.

READ: Resign or be recalled - ANC top six tell Supra

News24 reported on Friday that time was running out for Mahumapelo after President Cyril Ramaphosa met with him on Thursday to communicate the ANC national working committee's (NWC's) verdict that he must resign or be recalled.

Two sources had confirmed to News24 that Ramaphosa met with Mahumapelo on Thursday afternoon in Johannesburg in a bid to get him to resign.

The North West province has been gripped by violent protests calling for Mahumapelo to go since April.

The protests started in the provincial capital of Mahikeng, after the Economic Freedom Fighters motion of no confidence in Mahumapelo was indefinitely postponed when the party launched a court bid to demand a secret ballot to "protect" ANC MPLs.

