Controversial former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has his eye on the Presidency and soon he is expected to announce the creation of his own party as a "vehicle to get into Parliament".

"You know, I'm the best leader in South Africa," Motsoeneng told News24 on Wednesday, adding that people couldn't see it when he was at the SABC because of all the drama at the broadcaster at the time.



"I can tell you, I'm unique."

WATCH: 'I have been doing wonderfully for SABC' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

He was fairly mum about the specifics of his party but said all will be revealed at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

"I'm only going to focus on the president. All my battles will be between me and [President] Cyril [Ramaphosa]. ANC? Who's the ANC after all?

Being a colourful character on the South African media landscape, Motsoeneng's announcement elicited disparate reactions.