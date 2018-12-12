 

Hlaudi Motsoeneng gears up to launch his own party: 'You know, I'm the best leader in SA'

2018-12-12 16:36

Jan Gerber

The invitation to the launch of Hlaudi Motsoeneng's new political party. (Supplied)

The invitation to the launch of Hlaudi Motsoeneng's new political party. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Controversial former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has his eye on the presidency and will announce the creation of his own party as a "vehicle to get into Parliament" soon.

"You know, I'm the best leader in South Africa," Motsoeneng told News24 on Wednesday, adding that people couldn't see it when he was at the SABC because of all the drama at the broadcaster at the time.

"I can tell you, I'm unique."

He views his independent mind as his major strength.

He was fairly mum on the specifics of his party but said all will be revealed at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The press conference will be at the Milpark Hotel in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

'Who's the ANC?'

The SABC's head office can be seen from the hotel and it was also the venue of a press conference in April 2017 which proved to be the final nail in his coffin at the SABC, as a disciplinary hearing found him to have brought the organisation into disrepute during the briefing.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Asked how he would deal with the ANC, DA and EFF which are sure to have a go at him once he enters the political arena, Motsoeneng said: "In my eyes, they don't exist. I'm not going to focus on the EFF and DA. I'm not going to focus on the ANC."

"I'm only going to focus on the president. All my battles will be between me and Cyril. ANC? Who's the ANC after all?

"The ANC and other parties mesmerised the minds of people." 

He said parties are just "vehicles to take you to Parliament". 

"My party – I'm the main man.

"It is just a vehicle to take me to Parliament.

"When you vote for my party, you vote for Hlaudi."

He said his party would be no place for racists.

"All of us, our blood is red.

"I don't want to dwell on race, I want to deal with the challenges facing the country."

He said the biggest challenge facing the country is poverty.

A party for all

Motsoeneng pointed out that there are also white people living in poverty. He said he was on record during his time at the SABC saying that white people weren't represented enough at the broadcaster.

"People thought I was crazy." 

He said his party would also represent people living albinism, lesbian and gay people and people with disabilities.

"I want all South Africans. It doesn't matter their beliefs or where they belong."

However, the position of black people would not be compromised, as they are in the majority, he said.

"But we cannot repress minorities."

After a protracted court battle Motsoeneng parted ways with the SABC last year. His leadership was cited by many who testified at Parliament's ad hoc committee's inquiry into the SABC board as one of the major reasons for the broadcaster's recent failings.

READ MORE: 'Gloomy', 'mad', 'courageous', 'a mess' - The SABC inquiry thus far

Read more on:    sabc  |  hlaudi motsoeneng  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Debit order fraud: Capitec beefs up fight to stop unauthorised deductions

2018-12-12 16:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO | Festive blitz: 11 Joburg entertainment spots raided
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 11 2018-12-11 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 