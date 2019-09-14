Hlongwa was 'selfless and humble to the end' - tributes pour in for deputy minister

Tributes have poured in from political parties and colleagues following the death of Mineral Resources and Energy Deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa.

Hlongwa was assisting a motorist who had overturned when a truck ploughed into them, News24 earlier reported.

The accident, which claimed Hlongwa's life, together with three other people, happened on the N1 at Maubane Bridge near Carousel Plaza, Hammanskraal.

Hlongwa was returning from the 75th anniversary celebrations of her organisation and political school, the ANC Youth League the ANC said on Saturday.

READ: Deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa dies in car crash

The event was held at the University of Limpopo.

"As a movement, we are filled with a great sense of grief and shock, to lose such a dynamic, educated, intelligent, fearless and selfless young woman who gave so much of herself, skills, time and life to the service of the people of South Africa and the ANC," spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

Mabe said Hlongwa was a true embodiment of a new cadre who joined the party to serve.

"She was prepared to place her own life at risk in order to ensure that the plight of the poor and the downtrodden are taken care of."

He said Hlongwa was more concerned about people's trials and tribulations, and less about her own interests and personal comfort.

'A rising star'

He described her as an epitome of excellence, adding that she lived with these attributes of selflessness and humility to the end.

The EFF also conveyed it condolences to Hlongwa's family, close friends and the ANC.

"There is no bigger pain in life than [the loss] of a young, talented, vibrant young black woman. Hlongwa was a rising star who certainly had a bright future in our politics," EFF said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that Hlongwa would be afforded a category 2 official funeral in line with the government's state, official and provincial funeral policy, News24 earlier reported.

Ramaphosa described Hlongwa, who joined his new Cabinet in May, as a "talented leader who, alongside minister Gwede Mantashe, was playing an important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy".

Mantashe also conveyed his condolences, saying they were beginning to "gel" while considering ways in which to deal with the challenges facing their ministry and the country.

"This is, indeed, an untimely end to a young, promising prospect", he said.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said: "As one of the youngest members of the executive, the untimely passing of comrade Hlongwa leaves an immense void within structures of the ANC Parliamentary Caucus and the ANC as a whole.

"With her departure, South Africans have truly been robbed of one of its most committed public representatives."

Secretary General of the South African Communist Party Secretary, Blade Nzimande said:"I'm completely shocked and saddened by the sad news of the passing away of Cde Bavelile Hlongwa and four others in the accident."



Nzimande said Hlongwa was one of the young promising leaders of the future.



The ANC national youth task team has also conveyed its condolences saying at the time of her passing, Hlongwa was pursuing a Masters Degree in Public Administration at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.



"Her dedication to education was further demonstrated by her election as the deputy president of the UKZN convocation.



"The mass democratic movement is without a doubt poorer, we have lost a shining star, a dynamite packaged into a young woman with the capacity to drive South Africa forward.

"As an organisation we are at a loss for words to fully describe the magnitude of this remarkable comrade"





