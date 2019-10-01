 

Hluleka Reserve attack: Husband discharged, speaks at wife's memorial

2019-10-01 14:48

Jenna Etheridge

Matthew and Karen Turner. (Image via Facebook)

Matthew and Karen Turner. (Image via Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man whose pregnant wife was killed in an attack at their holiday chalet in the Hluleka Reserve on the Wild Coast was discharged from hospital in time to attend her memorial service, her elder brother said on Tuesday.

Karen Turner, 33, was killed in the early hours of September 17, while her husband Matthew was stabbed several times in the stomach while on holiday.

READ | Hluleka Reserve attack: Husband out of ICU, 'emotional', as wife's remains return home

Matthew had to undergo surgery for his stab wounds.

Her brother Ian Crouch said Matthew had been discharged on Thursday and was able to attend his wife's public memorial service on Friday, with their 23-month-old son.

"He actually spoke at the memorial," he said, adding that emotions had run high.

"He is still very sore and battles to stand up straight."

Three months pregnant

Matthew had told Crouch shortly after undergoing surgery that he recalled two men stabbing them while they were sleeping.

Turner - who was a locum teacher at Underberg Primary School - had been about three months pregnant and celebrated her birthday a day before she was killed.

The couple - with their son - had been on their way to a wedding and had taken the week off to spend some time together. Their friends were staying in a chalet next door.

Police Captain Dineo Koena said on Tuesday that they had yet to arrest anyone and that their investigation continued.

The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) said last week it had increased security measures amid concerns from the public over safety.

A Kokstad family told News24 that they had abandoned their holiday at the resort after a suspected attempted burglary in one of the chalets they had booked, and theft from their vehicles.

ECPTA spokesperson Oyanga Ngalika said a number of people had cancelled their bookings in the wake of the attack as they had been worried, according to the Sunday Tribune.

The agency's CEO Vuyani Dayimani said they were "working tirelessly" with various tourism, safety and security stakeholders to safeguard the province's tourism destinations, including Hluleka Nature Reserve.

"ECPTA, along with the private sector, has also ensured that SAPS have increased patrols into the near future," he said.

"The ECPTA, throughout all its reserves, has put measures in place, stepped up security and has its rangers patrolling around the clock for maximum efficacy."

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Reveal names, Sanef urges after claims that journalists were paid by Crime Intelligence to 'plant stories'

2019-10-01 14:25

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two Monday winners 2019-09-30 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 