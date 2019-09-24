Hluleka Reserve: Kokstad family cuts holiday short following theft, safety concerns

A
Kokstad family who meant to have a week's holiday at the Hluleka Nature Reserve
in the Eastern Cape, where Underberg teacher Karen Turner was stabbed to death,
has cut their stay short after their spare wheels were stolen.
The
family of 28 had booked to stay at the reserve from September 21 to 27.
After
a suspected attempted burglary in one of the chalets they had booked, and theft
from their vehicles, they were left with no other choice but to abandon the
resort.
On Tuesday, the Eastern Cape
Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) confirmed the theft of two spare wheels from
tourists.
"The ECPTA, throughout all
its reserves, has put measures in place, stepped up security and has its
rangers patrolling around the clock for maximum efficacy," said its CEO
Vuyani Dayimani.
Karen, 31, and her husband
Matthew, 33, were staying in chalet number one at the reserve ahead of a
friend’s wedding, when they were attacked in the early hours of last Tuesday
morning. Karen was stabbed to death and Matthew ended up in ICU at a
Pietermaritzburg hospital.
Belinda Bennett, who was with her
sisters and brothers, told News24 on Tuesday that her family had booked their holiday
long before the attack.
After the gruesome news made
headlines, they contacted the resort to ask if guests were safe, and were
assured that there were sufficient security measures in place.
24-hour patrols promised
However, as various reports made
waves about the safety at the resort, including an office gate being tampered with, the
family made contact with the reservations office again.
They were allegedly promised
24-hour patrols around the accommodation area, and the family proceeded with
its plans and arrived on Saturday, said Bennett.
"We put arrangements in
place because we would not have access to chalet one and our group needed [it] and
we needed it. They gave us mattresses and we made other arrangements,"
Bennett said.
She said everything was
"normal" and they had a braai on Saturday evening, even though they
remained concerned that there was not sufficient lighting outside. Someone patrolled
in a Land Cruiser and drove past about three times.
At around 23:30, the family
started turning in for the night. As the night progressed, some of them
reported hearing sounds outside their chalets.
Bennett said they tried to work
out whether there was reason to worry.
"Because we are on such high
alert [we asked] are we being paranoid or was there really people walking
around?
"My sister, who was in
[chalet] number seven, heard her door handle rattle and my brothers in number five
and six heard people and actually came out to check. But it is so dark that
someone can stand 10 metres away from you and you wouldn't see it," she
said.
'We packed up everything'
The next morning, her husband
realised that their trailer’s spare wheel was missing. The rest of the family
then checked and discovered a spare wheel from one of their vehicles was also
missing.
She added that some windows in
the chalets had broken handles and others were not able to close properly,
which added to their fears about safety.
Bennett said they were concerned
because management at the resort allegedly gave them the option of leaving and
being refunded if they were not feeling safe.
"We packed up everything
without anybody coming to ask [us] anything," she said.
Eastern Cape police said the
theft was reported at the Ngqeleni police station. Police spokesperson Dineo
Koena confirmed that an investigation was under way.
Dayimani said ECPTA was
"working tirelessly" with various tourism, safety and security
stakeholders to safeguard the province's tourism destinations, including
Hluleka Nature Reserve.
"ECPTA, along with the
private sector, has also ensured that SAPS have increased patrols into the near
future," he said.
"While this increase in
security is being metered [sic] out, everything is being done to bring the
perpetrators of the Hluleka incident to book as the ECPTA and the family
members of the victims work closely with law enforcement, and appeal to
everyone including ECPTA staff to support the investigation that is under way."