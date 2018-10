The trial of Hlumelo Biko for alleged assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to his wife will go ahead following the cancellation of the mediation that the couple was expected to take part in, his lawyer said on Friday.

"The complainant changed her mind and it was postponed for trial," said advocate Roy Barendse.



The trial is expected to start on December 5 in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, almost a year since the complaint was laid.

Police told News24 in January that the domestic violence-related assault complaint was laid on New Year's Day at Camps Bay police station.

His first appearance was on January 4 and he was released on a warning, which is still in place.



After his first appearance Barendse said outside the court that Biko denied the allegations of assault against him.

Mediation is available as an option for some cases, including this one. However, the process was unsuccessful in this instance.

Biko is the son of Black Consciousness activist Steve Biko, who died in the custody of apartheid police after being driven to Pretoria in the back of a police van after being seriously injured by them. His mother is businessperson, academic and politician Mamphela Ramphele.