 

Hlumelo Biko back in court for domestic violence case

2018-02-27 13:48

Jenni Evans

Hlumelo Biko at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court (Jenni Evans, News24)

Cape Town - Hlumelo Biko, the son of Black Consciousness icon Steve Biko, made a brief appearance on a charge of assault in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 

Biko allegedly assaulted his wife in Camps Bay and faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police told News24 in January that a domestic violence-related assault charge was laid by the man's 27-year-old wife on New Year's Day at the Camps Bay police station.

Biko made his first appearance on January 4 and was released on a warning.

On Tuesday, the matter was postponed by Magistrate Zakira Mohamed after the prosecution said it needed more time because two statements were still outstanding.

Biko was ordered to be back in court on April 19, at 08:30, and was released on a warning again.

Outside the court after his first appearance, his lawyer attorney Roy Barendse said Biko intended pleading not guilty.

"At this point in time we want to put it out there that he vehemently denies committing any assault," Barendse said at the time.

READ: Steve Biko's son in court on assault charge

Sources close to the case alleged at the time that a disagreement broke out between Biko and his wife and Biko demanded his wedding ring from her.

That was when the alleged assault took place.

Biko's mother is political activist, academic and businesswoman Mamphela Ramphele.

