 

H&M appoints global diversity leader after offensive hoodie debacle

2018-01-16 21:48

Tammy Petersen

A picture taken on 13 January 2018 in Sandton City shopping mall in Johannnesburg shows the H&M clothing store closed after members the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party stormed the store in protest of a alleged racist slogan printed on a hoodie that caused uproar on social media. (AFP)

A picture taken on 13 January 2018 in Sandton City shopping mall in Johannnesburg shows the H&M clothing store closed after members the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party stormed the store in protest of a alleged racist slogan printed on a hoodie that caused uproar on social media. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - H&M on Tuesday said it has appointed a "global leader" in addressing diversity and inclusiveness.

"Our commitment to addressing diversity and inclusiveness is genuine, and therefore we have appointed a global leader in this area to drive our work forward. There will be more from us soon," the popular chain said in a statement.

"Our position is simple. We got things wrong and we are deeply sorry. The recent incident was entirely unintentional but it demonstrates clearly how big our responsibility is as a global brand and how sensitive and mindful we need to be about different cultures and particularly about issues of race.”

The retailer caused outrage after it showed a black child in a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle" printed on it.

H&M has since apologised and removed the image and the sweatshirt from its stores, saying it was "investigating internally to ensure this can’t ever happen again".

The company on Tuesday reiterated its apology for the "controversial image of the hoodie".

"We are reaching out to gather ideas, feedback, comments and observations from our staff, critics, experts, influencers and business partners. We are open to constructive thoughts to help us create a better future," the company said.

"We would also like to apologise sincerely to our employees, many of whom were placed in highly stressful situations in the wake of protest action. It has been a difficult and challenging week for H&M but we remain fully committed to our South African operation."

READ: Durban H&M store shuts its doors ahead of EFF protest

Read more on:    h&m  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Judge lambasts KZN health dept for care given to mom of brain damaged baby

2018-01-16 21:41

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
ANC 'pilgrimage' aims to reconnect with stalwarts and community
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:46 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 16 2018-01-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 