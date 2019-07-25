Hoax resurrection: Commission wants to resuscitate case against pair linked to Pastor Lukau

The commission for the promotion and protection of the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities wants the criminal case against two members of charismatic pastor Alph Lukau's church reinstated.

During a media briefing in Braamfontein on Tuesday, the newly appointed chairperson of the commission, Professor David Luka Mosoma, promised it would resuscitate the case against Nkululeko Dlamini, 35, and Silungisani Sibanda, 40.

The case against Dlamini and Sibanda was withdrawn on July 17 by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Their arrest came after the two allegedly participated in the hoax resurrection of a Zimbabwean national at Alleluia Ministries.

In a video, which went viral, a man identified as Elliot Moyo was "resurrected" from a coffin as Lukau prayed for him.

"The issue was underway during our last term. We have begun dealing with Pastor Lukau's case. We have met with the funeral parlour's owners. We have been informed that the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] has withdrawn the matter temporarily pending investigations.

"We will work with the NPA who wants our participation. We will look at it differently," Mosoma said.

Consult with departments

In order to build a strong case, the commission promised that apart from the NPA, it would also consult with the departments of home affairs, health, social development and police.

"The affected parties will be the last ones to be invited [during consultations]. We have met with individuals relating to the same story. Some of them are afraid to be cursed if they go against a 'man of God'. At some churches, there are allegations of sexual abuse taking place," said Mosoma.

He added the commission was also investigating allegations of the commercialisation of religion by various churches.

"Some church leaders use deceptive perceptions to convince people to do things that are seen in society as wrong. They conform people's minds to achieve this. The victims then struggle emotionally and spiritually. We want such practices to be criminalised.

"Our lawyers are working on jurisprudence to develop plans to protect our communities against such church leaders," Mosoma said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter