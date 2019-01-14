Hockey mom who sent nude pic to WhatsApp group now divorced

Margaret van Wyk, the hockey mom from Schweizer-Reneke who caused a stir in 2016 when she accidentally sent a nude pic to a WhatsApp group, has been divorced, Sunday weekly Rapport reported.

According to that newspaper, various occupants of the embattled North West town - which was rife with racial tension last week - told its reporter that Margaret and her husband Chris had parted ways.

In July 2016, Margaret sent a picture of her vagina to a WhatsApp group for hockey moms at the local school. Upon realising her error, she apologised and claimed the picture was meant for Chris.

She then proceeded to ask Chris, via the same group, whether he was on his way home.

A screen shot of the picture and responses was circulated widely on social media.

At the time, Margaret told YOU magazine that she was "in a dark place" and got nasty messages from people day and night.



She said her children – especially her youngest child – were destroyed.

"I only sleep an hour at night, then I'm laying there and thinking. I didn't think people are able to go that far, that people are willing to break your life in pieces, and when they're finished with you and it's not enough, they take on your husband and children," said Margaret, who broke down during the interview.

Rapport quotes an unnamed source who said: "Chris still lives on his smallholding outside of town, but Margaret has moved to the town itself. They were divorced last year and she [Margaret] moved to town at the end of 2018. Poor Chris could never deal with the story."

During her interview with YOU, Margaret denied that the photo was meant for someone other than her husband.

A source told Rapport that Margaret had grown "attached" to another man in town.

The paper could not elicit responses from the former couple.

Last week, Schweizer-Reneke was on tenterhooks after a picture showing black and white pupils sitting separately according to race in a Grade R classroom at the local primary school went viral, News24 reported.

The photo was posted on social media on Wednesday – the first day of the 2019 academic year – and soon became the centre of debate on racism and race relations, both in Schweizer-Reneke and South Africa at large.

This led to protests outside the school and the suspension of a teacher.

On Friday, many parents kept their children at home.