Hogan on pressure to appoint Gama as Transnet head: 'I was cast as an anti-transformation racist'

Former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan will on Monday begin her testimony at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. WATCH

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 01: Attendees during the official memorial service of struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada on April 01, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Chants of "Zuma must fall" erupted as Ahmed Kathrada’s widow, Barbara Hogan, declared at his memorial service on Saturday that President Jacob Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption and must step down. (Photo by Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath) (Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath))

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says former president Jacob Zuma "hung her out to dry" while she faced immense pressure from some of her colleagues who wanted her to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.

Hogan was testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.

She earlier testified that Zuma wanted Gama as the group CEO of Transnet, despite him facing allegations of misconduct.

"It actually shocked me," Hogan said.

Chairperson of the inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Hogan if she was under enormous pressure to appoint Gama.

Hogan said: "I was under extreme pressure, [I] had to attend NEC (ANC national executive committee) and alliance meetings, some people were very, very nasty to me. I was cast as an anti-transformation racist. That really offended me," she said.

ANC, SACP, ANCYL supported Gama

She said she had recommended Sipho Maseko to Zuma because he had emerged as the leading candidate. However, the former president insisted on Gama for the position.

Maseko is the current Telkom CEO.

Zuma had never raised concerns or any reasons why Maseko should not be appointed, she said, adding that she had found out a month or two later that the ANC supported Gama as a candidate for the job.

Hogan mentioned that the ANC, SACP and ANC Youth League – which was led by Julius Malema at the time – had all issued statements in support of Gama, claiming he was being persecuted.

She said then minister Siphiwe Nyanda and minister of energy Jeff Radebe also made statements that Gama would become CEO, and that he was being persecuted as Zuma had been.

Radebe is currently chairing the advisory panel appointed to identify candidates and conduct interviews for the position of National Prosecuting Authority boss.

Targeted in the media

Zondo asked whether or not Cabinet members knew that there was a selection process that had to be followed, and that a successful black candidate had already been put forward.

Hogan said she was not certain, however, she had attempted to make her colleagues aware of Maseko as a successful candidate, but they were lobbying for Gama to be appointed, and no one else.

Hogan also told the commission that she was "targeted" in certain media articles for her opposition to Gama's appointment.

Hogan said the media carried stories that Gama was being sidelined in favour of a white candidate.

She said that the memorandum recommending Maseko had been withdrawn by the Cabinet secretary, on Zuma's instruction.

The former president had also then asked Hogan for three names to be put forward for the position of chairperson of the Transnet board, as Fred Phaswana had left, she said.

Minister in contravention of ethics act

"What I learnt from this experience and from what the president had said is that I would not be able to put before Cabinet any proposal relating to Transnet," she said.

Hogan told the commission that the Public Protector found that former minister Nyanda contravened Executive Members' Ethics Act on this issue.

Following Hogan's testimony on Monday, former Cabinet minister Nyanda told News24 that the Public Protector previously dealt with the matter.

"The Public Protector dealt with those comments that it is wrong for ministers to comment on matters of another department and an apology was offered," Nyanda said.

Gama was dismissed in October because of the board's lack of "trust and confidence" in him.

Hogan will continue with her testimony on Tuesday at 10:00.

