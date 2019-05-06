Mmusi Mamaine answers your questions
2019-05-06 16:22
DA leader Mmusi Mamaine answers your questions ahead of the elections. It's a live, online interview led entirely by YOU as a citizen!
Here's how you can chat to Maimane: Tweet him: Send your questions on Twitter using the hashtag #MaimaneOnNews24 and tag @News24.
Mail him: Send a mail to feedback@news24.com with the subject line 'Questions for Maimane'
That's it from the DA's headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg.
Mmusi Maimane's final toughts:
I'm a deeply committed Christian. We must remember we operate in a constitutional framework. It is in our interest that we legislate for all citizens. The power of the DA, that we can sit in a room, and Christian and non-Christians cans it in a room and talk. The ANC is dying. Liberation movements are all the same. They can change the driver, but elections, corruption, the media, the disrespect to the rule of law is showing that. Let's stand together and vote them out. Its inevitable. Eradicate corruption? Vote DA. You don't have to like me...but we're saying, the DA is the future. Boy, we aren't perfect, but we haven't ever woken up and asked what is the best way to steal money is. We wake up and think about how we can improve people's lives. I'm asking voters give change a chance.
Maimane: Tell them to be brave...the DA is the only party for all South Africans. Its not about us versus them. We must pursue a dream of fairness and diversity. We all want the same things: a better SA, a job in every home, an honest police, eradicate corruption...they need to know that only the DA that the rights of all citizens are protected. Actually...we have a history in this country. We have lived through 25 years of a beginning, and then corruption. It hasn't served black people, it have actually made opportunities less. All I want is for every citizen, black and white, to work together. The simple message: stand strong, and that's why we govern well.
Do you consider yourself a feminist?
Maimane: It depends! More than anything...about the rights of women, I want to be the first one to protect the rights of women. I am the father of a girl and I want her rights to be protected. But I am worried about the movement that says men are trash...a movement that seeks to put itself as the antithesis to a gender... Women must be equal and they must thrive and prosper... They must be remunerated equally... Opportunities for boys and girls must be equal. There's something dbgerous in certain movements where they define themselves as the antithesis to men...
What
is the DA's stand on licensed firearms for sport and self defence? - Marvin
Johnson
Maimane: It is protected and regulated. Its protected by law. We support the legislation. Citizens are entitled to it (hold arms). Citizens feel they are the first line of defence. While they have the right to have arms, they need to feel safe, that's why want the police honest and professional and better trained.
Thoughts
on removing Afrikaans as a language in primary and high schools? -
@thatomabasa, Instagram
Maimane: Never. Afrikaans is one of the official labguages. Its a right.
As jy Afrikaans wil praat moet jy kan, as jy in Afrikaans wil leer moet jy. What's next? Taking away the language rights of Zulu or Tswana speaking South Africans? You have the right to lern and speak in you language. This is an issue of upholding constitutional rights. I'm not Afrikaans speaking. But I will ensure that the right of Afrikaners to speak Afrikaans is protected. The issue is how do we broaden the access for people to work in their language.
I would like to know if he would legalize Cannabis for medical, recreational and industrial usage and if he would adopt the same drug policies that have been so successful in Portugal. - Matthew Bekker
Maimane: There's a ruling by the Constitutional Court. There should be regulation. But I've seen how cannabis can relieve pain. But regulation is important because its a drug that people use, too. We have to make it clear that for more people...we have to create regulations for responsible usage. Like when people uses alcohol people are protected. Regulation is key, must ensure that people are protected.
What’s the DA’s stance on euthanasia? @tomwelz,
Instagram
Maimane: Again, your choice. I would say choose life. But its your choice.
Are
you planning to go into a coalition with the EFF at any time to gain control of
a province or a city? If you do, the DA will never get my vote again. - Jeanne
Welsh
Maimane: I will never compromise on certain principles. I won't mobilise on race. I support market freedom. I want a capable state. I want to eradicate corruption. So, if on the basis of these principles, we have an agenda of reform...we want to reform government, so that's more provincial and local. And we want to appoint the best people. Yes, that's what we must negotiate on. Clearly, if the EFF say that want to slit the throat of whiteness, we can't coalesce. I would rather remain in opposition than compromise on those principles.
Maimane: I'm a Christian. One of the verses that gives Christianity much of which its about, is "I place before you life and death...choose life." I think God upholds the right of people to choose. My daughter has the right to choose, as does my wife. I want them to choose life. And therefore I'll make facilities available for them to choose. But we live in an SA, where in Mpumalanga in 2018 alone 7 000 kids fell pregnant. In the townships the education on protections was poor, and you get the situation where illegal abortions leads to loss of life. This comes from the Constitution, which gives the individual the right to choose. We don't only legislate for Christians, we do so for all. Our faith gives people the right to choose. That makes it powerful.
Why
is the DA pro-abortion? Lots of DA Christian votes are lost for this reason.
@cornep, Instagram
Are there any convicted or alleged criminals on
the DA’s election lists?
Maimane: Brilliant. No.
Please clarify the position of the DA on their
relationship with Israel. – Multiple submissions
Maimane: Truth is a victim of conflict. I support the two-state solution. I have visited Israel and Palestine. Both must exist. And you need responsible leaders. In SA a Moslem South African can talk with a Jewish South African can talk and support the same cause. There are many lies about the DA and Israel. We are not funded by them...or that we hand out contracts to Israelis. Its a pure lie. From where we stand we will always engage both sides of the divide. South Africa has a lesson to teach those involved.
What
is the DA’s stance on transformation in sports? - Nhlanhla Nene, Facebook
Maimane: If you go back in history, an fly over the country, and look at facilities, its were white schools with facilities. If we transform sport we need to transform sports opportunities for all. If a child wants to play tennis in Dobsonville, cricket an Athlone, or rugby, there needs to be quality facilities. I am proud of the fact that if I look at the Proteas it is diverse, we have fast bowlers who are black...and I love watching our soccer sides. They're all diverse. When we are diverse we may see things differently, but together we make a better effort. Our teams must be diverse, we need to select team that are diverse. IF I look at our Olympic team, we are making our way there. We must provide quality opportunities and equality of outcome.
Maimane: Mister Dugmore is looking at old lists. We have the most diverse list ever. Looking at race and gender, from national and provincial level, is enormously diverse. The objective is to bind people around valules. If you look at the ANC and Freedom Front, these are parties that say only this party can represent black or white. I don't have to be a woman to represent women. I will pursue a dream of non-racialism. Anyone who wants to look at race models is moving backwards. This is not one race against the other. This is about all races fighting against the system. All of us must work together. We are the only party that can produce diverse lists. Where is another paerty doing it? Its only the DA. This is 2019, in 2024 our lists will be even more diverse. Never ever will it be said that the party is a party for whites or blacks. Its a party for all.
Could you explain in simple terms how you intend
to reduce black tax?
Maimane: Our history...many black South Africans...the whole apartheid system was about oppressing a race. When 1994 came it gave opportunities to many. Many black South Africans not only had to put themselves through school, but also their siblings. There's a natural, additional layer of tax that isn't asked of other people. We need to think carefully how it address this injustice. We need tot talk about savings. SA in many ways a nation of two nations. I want to make sure
we offer more opportunities, nreak down the wall of insider and outsiders. So
we can talk about one SA, more jobs and more healthcare for people. Better
education. It will reduce the burden on people.