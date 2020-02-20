LIVE: Apologies to the media, says Lesufi as parents ask them to leave
2020-02-20 14:06
Parents of Parktown Boys' High asked that media leave the hall before MEC Panyaza Lesufi delivers the report on the death of Enock Mpianzi.
"Because we live in a democratic state where majority rules. There is a majority rule that the media leave so that we can proceed.
"I want to concur with that view.
"We need to apologise to the members of the media," Lesufi says as he asks the media to leave.
Lesufi assures parents that media will not take photos of them.
MEC of education says before starting they should observe a moment of silence for Enock Mpianzi.
The Gauteng Department of Education will release the forensic report into Enock Mpianzi's death on Wednesday evening.
The
13-year-old Parktown Boys' High pupil, was swept away in the Crocodile
River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River
Break Lodge, near Brits in North West, on 15 January 2020.
The report, which was compiled by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, was meant to be released two weeks ago.
However, two hours before the release, the Gauteng Education Department
said it had consulted the Mpianzi family and found that it would be
"insensitive to release the report without their blessings".
