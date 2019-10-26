Holidaying parents warned, 'losing' children while partying will be an offence

Parents and guardians who conveniently "lose" children so that they can carry on partying during the December holidays will be charged for neglecting and abandoning them.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said this in a pre-December holiday safety statement.

"Parents and caretakers of children, especially young children will be charged in terms of the Children's Act, 38 of 2005 if they neglect or abandon their children as it has been a tendency over the festive season for some parents to conveniently 'lose' their children to partake in festive season activities and leave their children abandoned or unattended to."

READ | First for Africa: SAPS launches app to turn tide against crime

Last year, more than 700 children went missing on the Durban beachfront from December 22 to 26 and they were later reunited with their families.

This was despite the issuing of 36 517 armbands, containing details to help unite the little ones with their loved ones if they were lost.

READ: Over 700 children who went missing at Durban beaches reunited with families

The police also launched an app to report criminal activity anonymously or to find the nearest police station.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the MySAPS App would see police team up with technology to rid the streets of criminality.

"This app aims to bring communities closer to government services by a touch a button. It also encourages anonymous tip-offs from members of the public who can assist with crime fighting and for quicker responses to lawlessness committed," he said in a statement.

Incidents reportable this way include corruption, drug-related crimes, theft or human trafficking.