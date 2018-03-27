 

Home affairs committee agrees to hold inquiry into Gupta naturalisation

2018-03-27 14:22

Paul Herman

Minister Malusi Gigaba appears in Parliament. (Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images, file)

Minister Malusi Gigaba appears in Parliament. (Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister Malusi Gigaba will finally account to the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, after it agreed to hold a full inquiry into the process that led to members of the Gupta family receiving early naturalisation.

The committee met on Tuesday to discuss a series of emails that Democratic Alliance MP Mohammed Hoosen had tabled before them.

Hoosen said that there were more Gupta family members who had received citizenship - beyond the initial five first disclosed to the committee by the department.

READ: Ajay, Atul Gupta not South African citizens – Gigaba

He proposed that it was time to put the issue to bed once and for all in the public interest, and to set a date when they could call both the department and Gigaba to Parliament.

"It will give the public at large the comfort that we have dealt with it, and we then decide how we take the matter forward," he proposed.

"All of us in the committee have a responsibility to hold the officials accountable for that."

READ; Gigaba 'erroneously' said Atul Gupta is not a SA citizen - Home Affairs DG

What they wanted to know was whether or not there was any impropriety in granting the family early citizenship, and if so, who granted it, he said.

"Only the minister can answer that," he added.

ANC MPs support proposal

The ANC caucus seemed to finally have reached firm consensus on the issue. ANC MP Maesela Kekana declared it was time to deal with the issue decisively.

"Having read the documents, I'm convinced there is a case to answer. Without a waste of time, this matter is of public interest. We are here as public representatives to work for the people who put us here," he said.

"We are not here as praise singers, we are here to make sure we play our role as Members of Parliament."

ANC MP Dineo Raphuti agreed with her colleague, but not before "raising her concerns" about the whistleblower who made the information public.

"Did this whistleblower goes through someone's emails? Is it for personal gain? We need to look at... here is someone who got a hold of emails," she mused.

But she supported the inquiry, she eventually said.

Timelines, documents

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said the inquiry was long overdue, as previous battles to hold had it led to a reshuffle of chairpersons in the committee.

"We must also remember - some of the Guptas - they are fugitives."

ANC MP Patrick Chauke said the committee needed to prepare and put the facts together.

He also had one last warning to those who would appear before them.

"Anyone who has lied before Parliament, there are sanctions. There are very clear sanctions," he said.

The committee would start setting up timelines for the inquiry, and would also start requesting documents from the department and the minister.

Parliament goes on recess over Easter, and will sit again on April 16.

In the end, the decision was unanimous.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  eff  |  malusi ­gigaba  |  gupta brothers  |  cape town  |  state capture  |  parliament 2018

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Johannesburg Mayor Mashaba defiant over NGO contract, says ANC has 'run out of ideas'

2018-03-27 13:23

Inside News24

 
/World
Kim Jong-Un possibly in China for what might be his first foreign visit
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 