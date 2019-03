Home Affairs Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan will hand over documents to Wupperthal residents affected by a fire that ripped through the town on December 30, destroying half of the historical village, including the Moravian Mission Station, shops and dozens of homes.

One woman died and 200 people were left homeless, News24 reported at the time.

Residents said plans were afoot to rebuild the town. A disaster management centre had been set up in an old glove factory to organise relief and rebuilding efforts. Some structures were demolished after they were damaged beyond repair.

Affected residents visited the home affairs office in Vredendal late in January to apply for IDs, marriage certificates, death certificates, and other documents lost in the blaze.

Engagement

Chohan said the department had deployed staff from other parts of the province to assist with the handover at the Thusong centre in Vredendal on Monday.

Chohan will also hold a community engagement with stakeholders to hear various community issues, particularly those that fall within the scope of the department.

Last month, the deputy minister met with more than 40 residents of the Wupperthal community, who had applied for documents.

A News24 documentary, titled Oasis in Ashes: The day a fire swallowed a town, explored the impact of the disaster and the "indomitable spirit of Wupperthal's people, which has given hope that the picturesque Cederberg town will rise again from the ashes".

In the documentary, one resident, Edgar Valentyn said: "You have lost everything you built up over the years. And when you look at what is here now, the reality is just ash and ash."