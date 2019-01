The Department of Home Affairs has extended the working hours of some of its larger offices around the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said this was to accommodate the expected increase in clients during this period.

While home affairs offices typically operate between 08:00 and 15:30, some of them will operate from 07:00 to 19:00 until January 11.

"This is a result of the long queues home affairs offices had experienced last year around this time. The decision to extend the hours for this period is also in support of the 'war on queues' campaign that was launched last year in April," the department said.

The department has also urged citizens who have already applied for their smart ID cards and have been notified that their cards are ready to use this opportunity to collect them. Those who have not applied for their smart ID cards are also encouraged to "capitalise on the extended hours and accordingly apply with speed", before the 2019 general elections.

All other services will be offered, including application for and collection of passports and registration of births, marriages and deaths, the department said.

A list of the offices whose hours have been extended can be found here.

