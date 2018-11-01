Home Affairs in court after official tears up child’s passport

The Department of Home Affairs is once more embroiled in a legal battle.

On September 21, court papers were filed in an application lodged against the minister and the director general (DG) for declaring a visa application by a Zimbabwean child fraudulent and banning him from returning to SA for five years, GroundUp reported.

As a result of the department's action, Wadzanai Bello has been separated from her 16-year-old son, Tinashe Bello, since March. He has missed a year of schooling.

She says it has caused her much pain. Her only contact with her son is by telephone twice a week.

