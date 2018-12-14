 

Home Affairs issues IDs, birth certificates to Alex fire victims

2018-12-14 19:48

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Department of Home Affairs is issuing identity documents to victims of the Alexandra fire, waiving the required fees.

On Friday, Minister Siyabonga Cwele issued 17 IDs and several birth certificates.

Department spokesperson Siya Qoza said 165 people registered to be reissued with IDS and 35 registered for birth certificates. 

"The birth certificates have all been cleared. The process there was much more clear and straightforward. We have been able to verify and hand over 17 of those and the remainder is where we are still trying to verify and make sure that the right people get the right identification documents," Qoza said.

But the numbers were expected to change, he added.

Qoza said they were communicating with various embassies to ensure that foreign nationals who had lost work permits were issued with new ones.

He said the office would also station a mobile van in Greenville from Tuesday where people could register.

"There are quite a number of people who are working and are not around during the day. So our office is engaging with relevant stakeholders to see how else [we will] be able to expand and extend our services there," Qoza said. 

Qoza added that it was important to assist many of the residents, especially because it was the festive season and people would be travelling. 

Several shacks were razed in Alexandra last week when a fire erupted.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said the cause of the fire was still unknown. 

"From our side we could recommend the cause of the fire, but the police were investigating allegations that there were two people fighting,"  Radebe said. 

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the cause of the fire remained unknown and police were continuing with the investigations.

He added that a case of murder was also being investigated, following the death of a man who was among those accused of starting the blaze.

"We are still investigating and obtaining statements from witnesses. We have not yet established the cause and we are also investigating a case of murder," Masondo said.

Read more on:    home affairs  |  johannesburg
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Team Zuma begs for bucks after crushing court ruling

2018-12-14 19:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:41 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 14 2 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 