Johannesburg - The Department of Home Affairs on Sunday confirmed that its systems were online and up and running again after being down throughout the country, as the first voters' registration weekend takes place.

The department's spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said shortly after noon its systems across the country had been restored after going offline earlier during the morning.

"The department wishes to apologise for the inconvenience today."

He said if there was a need to extend opening hours, they would do so – but at the moment this option did not yet seem necessary.

The outage came as South Africans participated in the first voters registration weekend ahead of national elections to be held next year.

Mokgola confirmed that the system had been down across the country.

"We are offline currently countrywide," he told News24 earlier on Sunday. "The technicians are working on it, to restore the system."

The systems were fine earlier in the morning, he had said, and technicians were in the process of establishing what could have caused the problem.

In terms of people already at Home Affairs offices in need of documents required to register to vote, "certain services can be distributed manually," Mokgola said at the time.

They had hoped that the system malfunction would be quickly resolved.

In any case, he added, there would be another voters' registration weekend in the near future.

