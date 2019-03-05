Home Affairs tells man to bring his dead mother if he wants a smart ID

Robert Masuku’s ID book shows he has voted since 1994 in SA. Yet Home Affairs has him registered as an illegal immigrant. (Bernard Chiguvare, GroundUp)

A 45-year-old South African has been told that he must bring his dead mother to the Department of Home Affairs if he wants to get his smart ID.

When Robert Masuku tried to help his 18-year-old daughter get her ID last year at the Mamelodi Home Affairs office, he found out that the department has him registered as an illegal immigrant. Yet, he was born in Kudu, near Nelspruit, and has an ID book, according to a GroundUp report.

His green ID book shows he has been voting since 1994. "It was a surprise that the smart ID card system failed to recognise me. I applied for my first ID in my stepfather's surname and later changed it to my mother's surname. There were no problems in the change of the surname," Masuku said.