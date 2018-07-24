 

Home quieter after 6-year-old girl's death, says grieving family member

2018-07-24 14:25

Tammy Petersen

This is the area where the body of Stacey Adams was found. (Jenni Evans, News24, file)

The former home of murdered Stacey Adams is quieter after the 6-year-old's death, a relative said on Tuesday.

"She was the little loud one. Every day we speak about her," said her uncle and the family's spokesperson, Lyle Daniels.

"We're just left with a lot of memories."

READ: Stacey Adams murder accused to apply for bail

The man accused of the girl's rape and murder appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

During his brief appearance, the 25-year-old accused rubbed his hands continuously and stared at the ground.

His bail application was postponed to August 16 because only a stand-in magistrate was available.

Anger

Outside the court, residents picketed as they demanded justice for the little girl.

READ: Murdered Stacey Adams, 6, makes her last journey as funeral gets under way

Stacey's body was found in a shallow grave last month near the accused's wendy house on a property neighbouring the Adams' home.

Locals were so enraged by her murder that they petrol bombed the main house where her remains were found.

Daniels said it upset the grieving family that the household wanted to move back into the house where Stacey is believed to have been killed.

"Every morning, every day we open our door or window, we look into their house - that yard. It's not a good feeling," he said after the court proceedings.

The family hoped that bail would be denied and that the magistrate would "do the right thing".

Stacey was last seen on June 23 when her grandmother sent her to her mother's house in De La Rey Street.

The following day, her grandmother contacted her mother to ask her to get Stacey ready.

It was apparently only then that they realised that the child was missing, police said.

An immediate search ensued and neighbourhood watches, street committees, Sector Crime Forum members and the Community Policing Forum assisted.

During the operation, the search party was alerted to soft soil on the ground at a house in the same street. They started digging and found Stacey's body.

