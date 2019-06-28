 

Homeless attack: Cops and NPA at odds over non-appearance of suspect in court

2019-06-28 18:06

Alex Mitchley

A stab wound on the arm of the man who claims he was stabbed several times in Magnolia park. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

A stab wound on the arm of the man who claims he was stabbed several times in Magnolia park. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The police and prosecuting authorities are at odds over the details surrounding the non-appearance in court of a suspect arrested for an attack on a homeless man in Muckleneuck in Pretoria.

The suspect did not appear in court on Friday as was widely expected. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw, the matter was not placed on the court roll as the suspect was brought to court after the prescribed 48 hours. 

"A person must be brought to court within 48 hours of their arrest," Louw said. 

Police however denied this, saying the suspect would appear in court on Monday. 

"The man is not released and the case will come on Monday," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24.

"They spoke [the investigating officer] to the senior public prosecutor. It’s not correct that the person was held for long hours."

Makhubele added that the man would make his first appearance on charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. 

The suspect was supposed to have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, police said earlier. 

News24 reported that the man was arrested after a homeless man opened a case this week claiming that he was stabbed earlier this year. 

The man was arrested on Wednesday, according to police. 

News24 has also seen the case docket, where it is noted that the victim was attacked across from Magnolia Park in the early hours of the morning on February 5.  He was allegedly stabbed. 

News24 previously reported that police had tracked down homeless men who said they had been attacked by a man who was wearing a balaclava while they were sleeping. They were also attacked in the Muckleneuk area. 

A homeless man, who did not want to reveal his identity, told News24 that he had woken up in the early hours of the morning last month to find a man violently stabbing him.

The man recounted his ordeal, saying the attack happened around 03:00 and that his attacker was wearing a black hooded jacket and was wielding a large knife.

At this stage, police have not linked the suspect to the spate of murders of homeless people in the area, after a fifth body was discovered in June. 

All five bodies were discovered in the Muckleneuk area. 

Makhubele said they couldn't link the suspect to the murders, but would investigate all angles to see if he could be linked to other cases.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    magnolia park  |  homeless killings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Protesting Port Elizabeth residents close ANC ward councillor's office

2019-06-28 17:46

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double delight in tonight's draw! 2019-06-27 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 