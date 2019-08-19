 

Homeless attack: Man appears in court

2019-08-19 05:26

Alex Mitchley

Manusi Mothupi appears in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court for the attempted murder of a homeless man. (Photo: Alex Mitchley)

A man accused of stabbing a homeless man in Sunnyside in Pretoria in May, is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday,

Manusi Mothupi, who was arrested at the end of June, has been charged with attempted murder.

He made his first court appearance in July.

At one of his court appearances, the State asked for a postponement and said the J88 (medical evaluations) was the only outstanding aspect of the investigation.

Mothupi, who is still in custody, was originally arrested in connection with the attempted murder of another homeless man in February this year in Muckleneuk, News24 previously reported.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute the case due to insufficient evidence. The docket has been returned to the police who are investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, the police and NPA said Mothupi was not connected to the murders of five homeless men in Muckleneuk in June.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the murders.

They have not confirmed that they suspect that a serial killer is behind the murders.

pretoria  |  crime  |  courts
OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  

