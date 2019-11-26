Homeless attacks: Accused was homeless himself at the time of the attacks

Manusi Mothupi appears in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court for the attempted murder of a homeless man (Photographer: Alex Mitchley)

The man accused of stabbing two homeless people in Tshwane earlier this year has denied the allegations, but conceded he was homeless himself at the time of the attacks.



Manus Mothupi appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where he formally applied for bail.

In his bail affidavit, read out in court by his advocate, Maphuti Komape, Mothupi said he was living in a hostel in Tembisa, but visited Tshwane to look for work.

READ| Homeless attacks: Accused hires private defence, terminates services of legal-aid

He then became homeless for a period of time, which he did not disclose, as he had no money to return to Tembisa or Limpopo, where his father lives.

Mothupi said while he was homeless in Pretoria, he did not hurt anyone.

"The complainant made the complaint falsely as nothing happened between me and anyone else in Pretoria. The complainant created a wrong story against me," he said in his affidavit.

Mothupi added he would plead not guilty and his version of events were completely different to that of the alleged victims. He said he would disclose his version during the trial.

He further told the court he was currently unemployed but needed to be released on bail so he could support his girlfriend and two minor children.

No motive for the attacks

The investigating officer, who asked not be identified, told the court the State had a strong case against Mothupi, and both victims had identified him as their attacker.

He said Mothupi was also identified by security guards who had helped one of the victims after he was attacked.

Prosecutor Leana Bosman also asked the investigating officer to detail how the two victims were allegedly attacked and what wounds were inflicted.

READ | Homeless attack: Second attempted murder charge added

According to him, both victims, who are homeless men, were sleeping alone at night when they were attacked. While the weapon has not been recovered, it was described as a sharp object, most likely a knife of sorts.

"He finds them sleeping and attacks them by stabbing them and when he is satisfied, he starts butchering," the investigating officer claimed.

He elaborated on the term butchering, explaining Mothupi had allegedly cut at the same spot repeatedly in a sawing motion.

The investigating officer said both victims had spent at least two weeks in hospital for their injuries, and that one was partially disabled as a result of the attack.

There was no motive for the attack, he added.

The State is opposing bail and argue Mothupi might try and evade his trial. It also led testimony that suggested Mothupi might be in danger if he is released as many people believed he was linked to other attacks of homeless people in the area.

News24 previously reported that Mothupi was facing two attempted murder charges.

The first charge stems from the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed near Magnolia Park on February 21. It is alleged he had used a butcher's knife to stab the homeless man in the stomach, hand and left knee.

The second attempted murder charge stems from the attack on another man on March 3, also in Magnolia Park. Mothupi allegedly stabbed him in his left arm and chest, according to the charge sheet.

The police and National Prosecuting Authority have insisted that Mothupi was not connected to the murders of five homeless men whose bodies were found in Muckleneuk, Pretoria, in June.

Mothupi was arrested at the end of June.

The case has been postponed to December 2 for cross-examination of the investigating officer.