Homeless attacks: Accused's bail application scheduled for November

The bail application of the man accused of attacking two homeless people in Muckleneuk, Tshwane, earlier this year, is expected to be heard in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court in November.

Manus Mothupi briefly appeared in court on Monday when the case was postponed to November 20.

This was after the bail application previously had to be postponed on October 24 because his Legal Aid attorney was sick.

Mothupi, who was arrested at the end of June, faces two attempted murder charges.

The first charge stems from the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed near Magnolia Park on February 21. It is alleged that he used a butcher's knife to stab the homeless man in the stomach, hand and left knee.

The second attempted murder charge stems from the stabbing of another man on March 3, also in Magnolia Park. Mothupi allegedly stabbed him in his left arm and chest, according to the charge sheet.

During a previous court appearance, it emerged that the investigation had been completed and the matter was transferred to the Pretoria Regional Court.

The police and National Prosecuting Authority previously said Mothupi was not connected to the murders of five homeless men, whose bodies were found in Muckleneuk in June.

According to police, the first of the five bodies was found in a veld near the Mears Park train station on June 1. Two more bodies were found in Magnolia Park on June 8 and 9.

A fifth body was discovered a day later, on June 19, at a bus stop about 400m from Unisa's main campus, also in Muckleneuk.

Police said the five victims were homeless, middle-aged men. They were all killed at night.

News24 also understands that victims were either stabbed, suffered blunt force trauma or injuries inflicted in both manners.