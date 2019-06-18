Homeless killings: Cops urge homeless to sleep in groups after 4th body found in Tshwane

The belongings of one of the people believed to have been murdered by a 'serial killer' are seen in Magnolia Park, Pretoria. (Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Police in Tshwane are urging homeless people to sleep in groups after a fourth homeless man was found dead in Sunnyside on Tuesday morning.

"While the police are working tirelessly to identify the alleged killers of middle-aged men that are believed to be homeless, they have also reiterated the plea for homeless people to remain vigilant and sleep in groups, following the discovery of the fourth dead body of a man, believed to be homeless, on a pavement on the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye [streets] on Tuesday morning," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

The four victims have been killed in the last month, Mavimbela said.

News24 earlier reported that a killer targeting homeless people may be on the loose in the City of Tshwane.

It is believed that about 6 000 people are homeless in the country's capital.

The cause of death and the motive behind the killing are not yet known are the subject of an investigation.

"The investigation could only reveal that the deceased had suffered an injury toward the back of the head," Mavimbela said.

Police are investigating a case of murder and have urged anyone who has information about the killings to come forward.

