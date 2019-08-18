Homeless killings: Families of 2 victims traced, finally lay them to rest

Two
murdered homeless men – who are among five suspected victims of the so-called
nocturnal prowler – have finally been laid to rest, almost two months after the
discovery of the fifth body in Muckleneuk, Pretoria.
The
bodies of the five men were discovered in different parts of the suburb in June
this year.
Police
have not confirmed that they suspect the killings were the work of a serial
killer, but they have dubbed the perpetrator the "nocturnal prowler".
To
date, only three of the victims have been positively identified.
Brigadier
Mathapelo Peters confirmed to News24 on Tuesday that police have managed to
locate the families of two of the three victims and notified them.
They
have been buried and "police still need to locate next of kin of the third
victim", Peters said.
Peters
said police would not be disclosing the identities of the victims because the
matter was still under investigation.
Developments
Peters
also confirmed that there were no further killings which formed part of the
investigation.
Although
a suspect has not been identified for the five murders, police arrested a man
in June who has been accused of stabbing a homeless man in Sunnyside in May.
The
man was initially arrested in connection with the attempted murder of another
homeless man in February, in Muckleneuk. The National Prosecuting Authority
(NPA) declined to prosecute this matter and referred it back to police for
further investigation.
The
police and the NPA said the man was not connected to the murders of the five
men in Muckleneuk.
Five
bodies found
According
to police, the first body was found in a veld near the Mears Park train station
on June 1. Two more bodies were found in Magnolia Park on June 8 and 9.
A
fourth body was found on a pavement on the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye
streets on June 18, and a fifth body was discovered a day later, on June 19, at
a bus stop about 400m from Unisa's main campus, also in Muckleneuk.
Police
said the five victims were homeless, middle-aged males. They were all killed at
night.
News24
also understands that victims were either stabbed, suffered blunt force trauma
or injuries inflicted in both manners.
Survivors
News24
also previously confirmed that two homeless men, who might have been attacked
by the nocturnal prowler, were interviewed by the police.
Peters
previously told News24 the task team had established that the two had survived
similar attacks in the area.
They
had not approached the police about the attacks until recently.
The
men reported that their attacker had worn a balaclava, attacked them during the
evening while they were sleeping, and acted alone.
News24
also spoke to one man who believed he might have been the first victim of the
nocturnal prowler when he was attacked in May.
The
man, recounting his ordeal, said the attack happened at around 03:00 and his
attacker was wearing a black hooded jacket and wielding a large knife.
"I
was the first to be stabbed," he claimed. "I was sleeping, he was
silent and just started stabbing me. He didn't say anything."
