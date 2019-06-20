 

Homeless killings: Nobody knew his name, but he was friendly, says Magnolia Park community about second victim

2019-06-20 07:58

Alex Mitchley

The area in Magnolia Park where two bodies were found, one on June 8 and the second on June 9. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

The area in Magnolia Park where two bodies were found, one on June 8 and the second on June 9. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While little is known about the five homeless men who have been murdered in the Muckleneuk area in Tshwane since the beginning of June, one of the victims has been described as a friendly man who mostly kept to himself.

Nobody knows his name, where he came from, or how old he was, but the homeless man whose body was discovered in Magnolia Park on June 8 had been living there for over a year.

He was known to the people who worked to upkeep the park, car guards in the parking lot and staff at Huckleberry's restaurant in Magnolia Park.

Several people told News24 that while the homeless man frequently acted "strangely", he was a quiet, non-violent man who eventually became a familiar and friendly face in the park.

READ: Homeless killings - Fifth body found in Tshwane, police task team deployed

The manager of Huckleberry's, Chris Letswalo, said when the man first appeared in the park almost a year ago, they tried to chase him away, fearing that he might harass patrons at the restaurant, but he soon realised the homeless man meant no harm.

"On two occasions, we tried chasing him away, but he didn't respond to us, he was acting like he was deaf, only to find out [later] that he was very friendly," Letswalo said.

He was friendly, meant no harm

He added that while the man was friendly, he behaved strangely.

He would go out each day to collect rubbish, place it in a big plastic bag, only to bring it back to the park and dump the rubbish in the same area where he slept at night.

"There would be rubbish all over, we would go and clean up but the next morning he would go out and do the same thing."

Letswalo said because the man was not a threat and very friendly, they tolerated his strange habit of dumping rubbish in the park, and just made sure to clean the area every morning.

In the year that the man called Magnolia Park home, he never harassed anybody and only kept to himself.

The minor interaction he did have with people was with the car guards in the parking lot.

Two car guards, who did not want to be named, said the homeless man would come to the parking lot every day in search of cigarette butts.

Strange behaviour

They added that the man also exhibited strange behaviour, hardly saying a word when he was in the parking lot.

"[He] wouldn't even spend five minutes with us, sometimes you would offer him a cigarette he would refuse to take it and rather pick up stompies from the ground," one car guard said.

A street vendor in the area, who also did not want to be named, said he was there on the day that the man's body was discovered, and that he immediately recognised him as one of the guys who was living in the park at the time.

READ MORE: Police discover bodies of two men in Magnolia Park

He described the man as someone who was "not entirely there" mentally but would keep to himself and never caused any problems.

He said since the murders, fewer homeless people have been sleeping in the park, and that many of them were scared, because they do not know why they are being targeted and they do not know who will be targeted next.

Several homeless people told News24 that they were petrified and have resorted to sleeping in groups in the hope that they would not be targeted.

Fifth body found

On Wednesday morning, the police confirmed that a fifth body had been discovered at a bus stop near Unisa's main campus in Muckleneuk.

By Wednesday evening, the police said, based on information received from two witnesses, they had ascertained the suspected nocturnal prowler (as police have taken to calling the suspect) wore a balaclava during the attacks, which occurred while the victims were asleep. They also found that the suspect had acted alone.

The first body was found almost three weeks ago in a veld near the Mears Park train station. Two more were found in Magnolia Park on June 8 and 9 and a fourth was found on a pavement on the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye streets on Tuesday.

All five victims were found in different parts of Muckleneuk.

Police have confirmed that the five were homeless middle-aged males.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape's plants are dying out – and local authorities need your help

2019-06-20 07:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: It's happy humpday for one lucky player 2019-06-19 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Key Accounts - IT

Bellville
Southern Shore Recruitment
R15 000.00 - R25 000.00 Per Month

Audit Senior / Bookkeeper to Trial Balance

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R15 000.00 - R21 000.00 Per Month

Sales Representative- Knysna

George - Knysna
George Employment Consultants
R15 000.00 Per Month Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 