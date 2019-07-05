 

Homeless man dies on hospital steps after allegedly denied medical help

2019-07-05 16:02

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

The Gauteng health department is looking into the alleged ill-treatment of a homeless man, who died on the steps of the Tshwane District Hospital, allegedly after he was refused access to medical treatment.

Kwara Kekana, the spokesperson for Health MEC Bandile Masuku, said they were aware of the incident.

"Mr Pitsi Mothomane, the chief director in the district, has been asked to look into the matter and to establish the facts," Kekana told News24.

"Our health facilities are open to all people and no patient should be denied services at any of our facilities."

According to DA Gauteng spokesperson on Social Development Crezane Bosch, staff allegedly chased the homeless man away on Tuesday evening because he was "dirty and stank".

"Despite a car guard pleading for assistance [on the man's behalf], he died after two hours, lying outside the hospital as no help was forthcoming," Bosch said.

"Once the staff of the hospital was informed that the man had died, the hospital, morgue and the SAPS (SA Police Service) refused to assist."

Bosch said police arrived an hour later, but only after intervention. Initially, they said they would attend to the man after 10 hours, she claimed.

"There has to be consequences for those in government who fail to assist the homeless in our province. How this matter is dealt with will show whether the government cares about the homeless," she said.

The DA would hold the Gauteng MEC for Health, Social Development and Community Safety accountable for the homeless man's death, she said.

tshwane district hospital  |  pretoria  |  health
