 

Homeless ‘Oupa’ rescues Joburg woman from criminals

2019-06-07 15:35

Judy Philander

Zanele and Oupa. (PHOTO: Facebook)

A Johannesburg woman took to Facebook yesterday to celebrate a homeless man who’s saved her life.

Zanele Masule, a personal assistant, was returning home from running a few errands on Wednesday evening when men armed with guns started running towards her.

“I was walking home through the park from the shops when a car stopped and three guys came running towards me,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Frozen with fear, the 29-year-old was ready to hand over her valuables but before the men could get near her, an elderly homeless man chased them off with his walking stick.

Still in shock, Zanele couldn’t believe what had just happened and burst into tears thanking the homeless man, who’s identified as Oupa.

“I could only thank him with the little that I had which was R50 and some coins,” she said.

When the 29-year-old and her husband returned to the park in Melvern East, Oupa told her that the next time she felt scared walking through the park, she should shout out for him.

Zanele is inspired to do something special for Oupa to express her gratitude.

“I would love to get Oupa a Wendy house so that he at least has a roof over his head. He’s old and in bad shape and has no immediate family left. He also has a terrible limp,” she told YOU.

She’s urged people to donate building material to help build a shelter for Oupa during this winter season.

“If people would be willing to donate old clothes, shoes and warm blankets that would be much appreciated,” she added.

Zanele wants to make sure Oupa’s act of kindness doesn’t go unnoticed.

“If anyone near or far would like to help him during this cold winter, please contact me as he’s a pillar of strength. We need more heroes like this.”

