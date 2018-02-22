Homeward hound: Missing top cop dog reunited with her human partner

Mthatha – Search and rescue police dog, Olive, has been reunited with her handler, Constable Songezile Katikati, after going missing.

Olive went missing on Sunday, after rescuing a 55-year-old man who had been lost for two days in a nearby forest in the Sulenkama district.



Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said Olive had apparently been chased off by a pack of dogs as she and her handler were getting ready to leave, after the successful recovery of the man.



Olive and Katikati have been partners since 2012 and Olive has been recognised as the best rescue dog in the Eastern Cape for three years in a row, between 2014 and 2016.



"Olive is our member that never disappointed us. When we send Constable Katikati and Olive to rescue someone, we relax and stay assured that they'll bring that missing person back to his/her family," said acting cluster commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza, at the time that Olive went missing.



Olive was found in the dense forest near Sulenkama on Wednesday by a search party consisting of various K9 units, as well as the Mthatha mounted unit.



Koena said Olive had been spotted underneath a low cliff by members of the search group.



"She was unable to get out and her colleagues went out and managed to free her," said Koena.



"She was free from injuries and literally bounced back into action" she added.



Koena said Katikati, who was present when Olive was found, was elated to be reunited with his partner.

