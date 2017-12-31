 

Hope, and 'a light in the darkness' - PE home crowned News24's holiday house of the year 2017

2017-12-31 15:21

James de Villiers

Port Elizabeth Mayor Athol Trollip with Lila and Henk Grootendorst. (Supplied)

Port Elizabeth Mayor Athol Trollip with Lila and Henk Grootendorst. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A love for his ill mother motivated Henk Grootendorst, 52, to start decorating his home in Lovemore Heights, Port Elizabeth, in 2014.

This year – three years later – Henk’s house won the inaugural title of 'South Africa's best decorated holiday home'.

He beat out the 13 other entries from across South Africa to receive the most votes from News24 readers.

"It’s all a bit overwhelming, my house is not even the best decorated," an ecstatic Henk tells News24 over the phone.

"I can think of several other homes – even here in this city – who deserves to be voted South Africa’s best."

Together with his wife Lila, Henk, a baker, has worked on his home in Melsetter Road since October – decorating it with lights.

"After working an entire day in the bakery I’d come home to work on the Christmas lights – sometimes working as late as 11(pm)," Henk explains.

'Favourite moment of my year'

And his mother? Henk says today she stares out of the window to see the public come view the home.

She survived the cancer operation Henk first commemorated with the lights in 2014.

"Her laugh – to see her enjoying it – it makes the sacrifices worth it."

While Henk focused his attention on the lighting display, his wife Lila spent hours sewing the elf suits of the estimated 200 children who took part in a parade on December 2.

The 1km-long parade with a brass band, dancers and the Eastern Province junior children’s choir ended at Henk’s home where roughly 5 000 people gathered to see the lights being switched on.


The parade towards the Grootendorst's home in Lovemore Heights, Port Elizabeth. (Supplied)

"It all really started organically," Lila explains. "No invites, no nothing – just people getting involved through word of mouth."

The event also drew the attention of Port Elizabeth Mayor Athol Trollip, who opened the parade.


The estimated 5 000 people who gathered in front of the Grootendorst home on December 2. (Supplied)

"It was really amazing – it was the favourite moment of my year – to see the thousands attending, [and] enjoying," Lila says.

She says they refused to receive donations or gifts at the home, and handed out thousands of cupcakes and cool drinks every night the lights were switched on.

'Christmas spirit'

"There’s so much sadness in the world and [with] this house, [we] just want to bring some hope – a light in the darkness," Lila says.

"It’s not about the money. We also had people come to say they want to put up stalls and even a beer tent and we said no – that’s not what we’re about; that’s not what the Christmas spirit is about."

When asked how much the entire project costs Henk, Lila could be heard saying on the other side of the line: "it’s not about the money – don’t talk about the money".


The Grootendorst's lighting display in Melsetter Road in Lovemore Heights, Port Elizabeth. (Supplied)

Henk explains: "But it really isn’t that much. I have collected the lights over several years and the LED lights themselves don’t use that much electricity. We switch off the lights in our home during this time which balances things out."

Henk – who also received the title of South Africa’s best baker in 1995 – thanks the thousands of people who voted on Facebook for him to be named News24's winner this year.


The brass band taking part in the parade at the Grootendorst's home on December 2. (Supplied: Glen Meyburg)

While his wife says he’ll certainly enter again, Henk believes next year will be time to give someone else a chance to win.

"Jou beurt is jou beurt (Your chance is your chance)," Henk says in Afrikaans, laughing.

"But it’s not about the win – it’s about the joy of it all."

*The lights at the Grootendorst’s home in Melsetter Road, Lovemore Heights, Port Elizabeth, can be viewed daily until January 2, between 19:00 and 22:00.


Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 dead, 16 injured in Eastern Cape lightning strikes

2017-12-31 12:43

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons

It's almost like the movie UP! , one man decided to take to the skies - in a deck chair.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:53 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 