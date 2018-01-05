 

Hopeful future doctor says matrics need to persevere through challenges

Nation Nyoka

Timera Naidoo. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - KwaZulu-Natal student Timera Naidoo says that learners need to work hard and have faith in what they can achieve.

"Don’t stop believing in yourself… you will come across challenges and want to give up, but just persevere and keep on going," she said.

Naidoo was awarded top achiever in Physical Science in the country and second in quintile 4 in Johannesburg on Thursday.

She forms part of the high number of female learners who achieved top results.

According to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, 65 007 more women enrolled for the exams. 217 387 women passed the exams, bringing the total pass number to 73.4% for women.

Naidoo encouraged incoming matriculants to try to study in quiet places, away from distractions. 

"Even if you sleep during the day and study at night when like people aren’t around the house…that’s usually better to like concentrate and keep focus," she said.

Naidoo said she had no idea she would win the award, but was now looking forward to seeing her full marks when results are released on Friday.

"I expect all A’s but other than that, I have no idea," she said.

The Port Shepstone Secondary School learner thanked her school and teachers for their help in her academic success. 

Her parents were very happy with her, she said, adding that they had also motivated her to work hard.

"I was [also] motivated by wanting to get a place in university and wanting to fulfil my dream of becoming a doctor one day and serving my community," she said.

Naidoo said she had applied to the University of KwaZulu-Natal where she has not been accepted yet, as well as Stellenbosch University where she has been accepted to study towards a medical degree.


