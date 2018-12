Eleven people have died in a road accident near Ottoshoop, the North West community safety and transport department said on Sunday.

Ten people died on the scene and one other died later in hospital, according to the department's spokesperson, Thabo Sematle.

He said the number of injured was still being established.

Sematle said unconfirmed reports suggested that a minibus taxi and bakkie had collided head-on.

The accident took place on Sunday morning on the R49 road near Ottoshoop, from Mahikeng to Zeerust.

Police, traffic officials and the North West MEC for community safety and transport management, Dr Mpho Motlhabane, were on the scene.